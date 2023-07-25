Michael Kempf is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Michael is a remarkable individual with an impressive array of first responder attributes. Michael’s journey began as an EMT for Millstadt EMS, where he dedicated himself to providing essential medical care and saving lives. Through years of unwavering commitment, Michael’s dedication and expertise earned him the well-deserved promotion to Assistant Chief. Currently, Michael’s service extends to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in Belleville, Illinois. In this role, he continues to uphold the values of a first responder, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community he serves. Additionally, Michael finds joy in outdoor activities, particularly camping and boating. These moments of tranquility and connection with nature serve as a rejuvenating escape from the pressures of his professional responsibilities. But when it comes to his personal vehicle, Michael’s passion shines through. He takes great delight in decking it out with first responder lights, transforming it into a vibrant spectacle reminiscent of a Christmas tree. This unique expression of his enthusiasm for the first responder community brings a sense of pride and camaraderie as he cruises down the road. Michael is an exceptional first responder, a dedicated Assistant Chief, and a valued member of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. His commitment to public service, coupled with his pursuit of personal passions, reflects his well-rounded nature and unwavering dedication

Michael was nominated by Kyle Kosydor

Michael wanted to hear God’s Country by Blake Shelton

