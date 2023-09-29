Michael Flatt is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com
Michael works at Wood River Refinery on the emergency response team. He is also a firefighter on the South Roxana and Hartford Fire Departments. He gives so much to the community
Michael was nominated by Jake Sanders
Michael wanted to hear 180 (Lifestyle) by Morgan Wallen
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year … but we need your help!
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
