Michael Boulanger is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com
Michael works as a counselor at a school for kids that don’t necessarily do well in a normal school. He helps them with class arrangements and has an open office for anyone. He also volunteer coached 2 of his 3 sons soccer teams, leading practices and games
Michael was nominated by Mo Boulanger
Michael wanted to hear The Thunder Rolls by Garth Brooks
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year … but we need your help!
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com