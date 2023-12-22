Melanie (Joy) Nieweglowski is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Melanie is the infection control nurse in her hometown of Red Bud at our local hospital. She was and RN for many years in the ED before getting a new position. She wears many hats and her work does not get the recognition she deserves. She pours everything into her family and her job. She is a mom of four. Her oldest daughter is a military wife who just moved a crossed the country with her Air Force husband and four children. I know the holidays will be very hard for her, not having her children all together. I could go on and on. She’s one of a kind. She is always helping everyone around her, always positive and never complains. She’s the best of the best and I’m so thankful to call her my mother

Melanie was nominated by Courtney Schoenbeck

Melanie wanted to hear Record Year by Eric Church

