Matt James is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Matt is retired US Marine Corp and a current police officer. He has been an officer of St. Louis City, Jefferson County, and soon to be Clayton. Matt would give anyone the shirt off his back and he is soon to be dad to a daughter

Matt was nominated by Alexis Tillman

Matt wanted to hear Only in America by Brooks & Dunn

