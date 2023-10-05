Matt Holdman is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Matt is an outstanding police officer who always makes sure the people of Chester are safe and sound. He often puts in extra hours just to make sure the citizens of Chester are safe and is also a volunteer firefighter with the Chester Fire Department

Matt was nominated by Nolin Crain

Matt wanted to hear Muckalee Creek Water by Luke Bryan

