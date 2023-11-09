Mary Maliszewski is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Mary has been a teacher for 20+ years and is constantly making an impact on her students and their guardians. She takes the time and patience to make sure that every student feels valued and has all the help and resources necessary to succeed. Outside of the classroom, Mary volunteers in the community and always puts her family first as she plays the role of mother, wife, sister, and daughter. Whether you’re a student, family member, friend, or complete stranger, Mary will always make time to support and encourage you

Mary was nominated by Claire Maliszewski

Mary wanted to hear Honey, I’m Home by Shania Twain

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com