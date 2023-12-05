Mary Easton is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Mary is a nurse at Addington Place Senior Living in Sparta, IL. Mary always makes working fun and the residents love her. As a joke they now call memory care Mary Care. Mary spends her time helping other people. She is a very hard worker, even when times are tough, she always keeps working her rear end off. This is why Mary Easton should be a Hometown Hero
Mary was nominated by Elizabeth, Luke, and Douglas Vickery
Mary wanted to hear Cover Me Up by Morgan Wallen
