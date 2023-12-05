Mary Easton is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Mary is a nurse at Addington Place Senior Living in Sparta, IL. Mary always makes working fun and the residents love her. As a joke they now call memory care Mary Care. Mary spends her time helping other people. She is a very hard worker, even when times are tough, she always keeps working her rear end off. This is why Mary Easton should be a Hometown Hero

Mary was nominated by Elizabeth, Luke, and Douglas Vickery

Mary wanted to hear Cover Me Up by Morgan Wallen

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com