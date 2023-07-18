Marty Bert is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Marty is a life long resident of Chester and he has been part owner of a family owned mechanic shop since 1994. He truly enjoys serving his community and helping his customers get back on the road quickly. Marty has also been a long time firefighter for Chester, serving for 31 years and the past 17 as fire chief. He really enjoys talking to the kids and showing them what it’s like to be a firefighter during fire prevention week. Overall, Marty enjoy serving his community and helping people out

Marty was nominated by Kayla Bert

Marty wanted to hear Boot Scootin’ Boogie by Brooks & Dunn

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com