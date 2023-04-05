Marina Fanning is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Marina is a model citizen, coworker, and friend. Through her work as a Communications Consultant for SSM Health – St. Louis, she goes above and beyond to support our region’s hospitals and patients in any way she can –whether that’s jumping in to navigate a crisis, helping a patient share their story of recovery, or dropping everything to help a team member at a moment’s notice. Outside of work, Marina’s commitment to serving her community continues. For the past 10 years, she has been a dance instructor and coach, selflessly mentoring and teaching aspiring young dancers of all ages

Marina was nominated by Anne Luckey

Marina wanted to hear Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck by Kip Moore

