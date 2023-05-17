Margie Kriegesmann is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Margie is a paramedic! She’s found herself in some of the craziest situations where she helps those who need it the most, whether it’s getting them out of a muddy ditch, having mental issues, or even once when she ran a call where a guy’s dog ate his legs (he was paralyzed and didn’t know it was happening right away because he was asleep). She’s always coming home with great tales, and she helps so many people every day

Margie was nominated by Karen Boland

Margie wanted to hear Strawberry Wine by Deana Carter

