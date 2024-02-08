Marc Brown is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Marc is a full time EMT and part-time fire fighter. Marc has always been a person who always helped others no matter what the situation was. I was always worried about his generosity and big heart because those are the people that tend to get hurt the most when others take advantage of kindness in which Marc has never allowed to deter him from helping. A few examples of his kindness include … when Marc was 10, he came home from school and shared that he wanted to help his teacher by making bracelets and selling them to raise funds for his teacher that was diagnosed with cancer. He raised money and presented it to his teacher at Windsor Intermediate School. His teacher was very touched and reached out to us to share his appreciation for what Marc did. Another example is when Marc was 12 he was recognized by the local fire department for recognizing and quickly acting to what was a fire in the neighbor’s home. It was no surprise to learn that when Marc graduated high school, he wanted to be a paramedic and so he joins the fire academy and graduated from the St. Louis Fire Academy in 2022. Soon after Marc learned of a program that would help him gain his paramedic license through an EMT program through Abbott that would pay for his certification. He began to spend more time as an EMT because he felt that he was more able to help those in immediate need. Shortly after, he was recognized by Abbott for a customer compliment where a son of a mother he was providing care for during transporting. The man’s mother was picked up from a nursing home and was visibly sad. Marc started talking to this patient and sharing just how special she was to those that love her and proceeded to make her a paper rose made out of a napkin. The son of this mother stated that he and his mother was very touched by this gesture and wanted to thank him for taking great care of his mother. These are just a few examples of his huge heart and acts of kindness. I truly hope he is picked to be recognized for making a difference in the lives of those he so proudly serves, not for the recognition, but so to encourage him and others to continue to be the difference we want to see in this world

Marc was nominated by Tony Brown

Marc wanted to hear Deeper Than the Holler by Randy Travis

