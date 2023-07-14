Maggie Halliday is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Maggie is a Respiratory Therapist at Mercy Hospital. She just recently graduated from St. Louis College of Health Careers and is always helping her patients in any way that she can

Maggie was nominated by Emily Halliday

Maggie wanted to hear International Harvester by Craig Morgan

