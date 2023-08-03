Mackenzie Talbert is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

My daughter works for the United States Air Force. She is currently 15 hours away from home, been deployed to Qatar, and is currently about to give birth! Just want her to know that her family thinks of her 24/7 and is beyond proud of her! We know being away from home isnt easy! She is currently serving her 4th year and signed for 6

Mackenzie was nominated by Shauna Talbert

Mackenzie wanted to hear 7 Summers by Morgan Wallen

