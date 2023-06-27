Mackenzie Gonzalez is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Mackenzie is an Emergency Medical Dispatcher. She is the most kind hearted caring soul that you’d ever have the privilege of talking to! Being a dispatcher, she is always heard, but never seen. She doesn’t give herself the credit that she deserves. In her spare time, she is also a substitute teacher. She prioritizes education in every career she takes on in her life. She is someone truly worth looking up to

Mackenzie was nominated by Victoria Baue

Mackenzie wanted to hear Spin You Around by Morgan Wallen

