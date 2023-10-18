Mackenzie Byrkit is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Mackenzie “Kenzie” is a pediatric hematology/oncology nurse at Children’s Hospital. In her short time working, she has earned the privilege of precepting new nurses and even being a charge nurse of her floor. She loves each of her patients and forms wonderful relationships with their families while they are on her floor. While in nursing school she was introduced to Camp Rainbow and was a camp counselor for siblings camp. She loved it so much she continues to be a counselor! I am extremely proud of my hometown hero nurse Kenzie

Mackenzie was nominated by Aubree Hackett

Mackenzie wanted to hear When It Rains It Pours by Luke Combs

