Maci Snodgrass is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Maci is a 911 dispatcher for MedStar Ambulance and a volunteer fire firefighter with the Coulterville Fire Department. I was taking a cardiac arrest call in the dispatch center and called Maci at home and asked her to respond to help the family from home on her day off. She jumped up and ran, no questions asked, and this was after she had already assisted on another cardiac arrest approximately an hour and a half before, for her backyard neighbor. Maci is always more than willing to go above and beyond to help anyone and everyone that needs it. She is only 21 years old and is completely selfless. She is an amazing asset to MedStar and her community

Maci was nominated by Jaci Kelly

Maci wanted to hear It Matters To Her by Scotty McCreery

