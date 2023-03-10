Lynde Hockaday is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Lynde is a 911 telecommunications operator for O’Fallon, IL. She has accomplished all of this while raising 3 amazing boys and married to an Alton IL police officer, active in the PTA, coaching football, president of the local Jr. football organization and donates time and energy to raising money for organizations such as the Special Olympics

Lynde was nominated by Robyn West

Lynde wanted to hear Thought You Should Know by Morgan Wallen

