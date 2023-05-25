Lisa Lieberman is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

My mother started a community garden and uses the vegetables and fruit and makes bags to the less fortunate and my mom is a nurse at mercy and is constantly trying to help out her patients and goes the extra mile for anyone

Lisa was nominated by Connor Lieberman

Lisa wanted to hear Beers and Sunshine by Darius Rucker

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com