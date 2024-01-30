Leslie Sauzek is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Leslie owns Moody’s Pharmacy in Sparta. She is a pharmacist and makes sure everyone has their medications to stay healthy. She will go out of her way for patients and show up on her day off or late in the night if they need something. She also is on the board at the Sparta Airport

Leslie was nominated by Libby Sauzek

Leslie wanted to hear Fall In Love by Bailey Zimmerman

