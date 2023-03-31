Legacy Robinson is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Legacy studied and recently graduated from Truman State University with her Master’s Degree in Speech Language Pathology. She is currently a Speech – Language Pathologist assistant at Central R3 working with the students

Legacy was nominated by Rian Gilkerson

Legacy wanted to hear Somewhere with You by Kenny Chesney

