Lanonie Dorf is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Lanonie is the reading specialist (teacher) at New Athens Community Unit District 60 at the elementary level. She has been the reading specialist there for 27 years. Lanonie will soon be a first responder for the Tilden Fire Protection District. She loves doing nothing more than helping others and watching kids succeed inside and outside of the classroom. During her free time, she loves gardening, volunteering in the community, and spending time with her family. Her husband Earl and son Matthew mean the absolute world to her

Lanonie was nominated by Matthew Dorf

Lanonie wanted to hear Tattoos on This Town by Jason Aldean

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com