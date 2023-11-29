Kyle Brophy is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Kyle is a 15 year, Active Duty Master Sergeant. He is currently serving his 4th deployment overseas in UAE. He goes above and beyond for his team and for his country and has been recognized many times for his dedication to his job. In addition to being a valuable member of our military, he is an amazing dad to two kids and a great husband
Kyle was nominated by Emily Brophy
Kyle wanted to hear Home Sweet by Russell Dickerson
