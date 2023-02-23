Kurt Pellmann is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Chief Pellmann is retired 40 years from the grocery business, however, everyone in the town of Millstadt knows him as Chief! He’s been on the Millstadt Union Fire Department for 38 years now, serving as a Captain & Assistant Chief, but is now on his 26th year as Chief of our department! He will be turning 61 in July, however, this man makes over 85% of all our fire calls. Our department is 100% volunteer, we are not paid by the call. This man hasn’t earned a dime in his 38 years of fire protection to our community and district. I am not only nominating him as our Chief, but I am also his son! I’ve been with the department now 9 years and going on 5 years as a Captain, however, I have witnessed his heroism over the entire course of my life!

Kurt was nominated by Alex Pellmann

Kurt wanted to hear Should’ve Been a Cowboy by Zach Bryan

