Kristie Nunn is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

My sister, Kristie, is the Administrator at an Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in O’Fallon, MO. To say she goes above and beyond would be an understatement. She has even had to be the cook while short handed, for over 30 residents. AND, when she’s done there for the week, she uses part of her weekend to go to another facility in St. Charles to do nursing for them and cover for others. She absolutely loves nursing and you have NEVER seen a person who is better with our elderly. I can’t be more proud of my big sister!

Kristie was nominated by Karen Boland

Kristie wanted to hear Austin by Blake Shelton

