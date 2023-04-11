Kristen Chepely is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Kristen is a CNA, was state certified at the age of 17. She graduated high school and immediately left to join the United States Army, National Guard. She is very proud of the care she gives her senior citizen residents at the nursing home where she works. Her childhood dream was to join the Army and she made that happen as well. My daughter is my hero and I am so proud of her for her hard work and am thankful I was chosen to be her mom

Kristen was nominated by Kaleb Reid

Kristen wanted to hear Speechless by Dan + Shay

