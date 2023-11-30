Kristen Borchers is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Kristen, aka Ashley, is my sister, & has always been my biggest hero. She went into the military when she was 17, right after she graduated, & is now a retired vet after 20 years! She has been all over the world, & even did a tour in Afghanistan. She has always been a go getter, & never settles for less. She is now an amazing mother to her daughter Ellie, & continues to be a positive roll model for my brother and I. Ashley is now back working for the military as an IT Service Contractor. The crazy part is, she went back to work so that she could afford a new HVAC system. She was eligible for an assistance program while my father who has dementia was living with her for 2 years. He was recently put in a nursing home, & because there was a delay in the program, & he no longer lives with her, she is now ineligible. She currently is heating her 2 story home with a fireplace. I couldn’t think of anyone more needing and deserving than my sister, & I would forever be grateful if she was chosen. I love you Ash! I hope you win! You’re an amazing person, & no matter what, I’ll still bring you firewood

Kristen was nominated by Laura Borchers

Kristen wanted to hear You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift

