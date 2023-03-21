Kristen Benoist is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Kristen is a Marketing Director for Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons. It’s a retirement community that offers so much to its residents. She helps them with their transitions to their new home. Either making sure all their needs are met. Or dealing with the insurance to get them the best rates they can get. She also does small little gifts to make them feel less like a company getting business and more like the resident is moving in with a family. She takes great pride in getting to know each client. And making them a part of her family. And making sure they get the best care possible, and the transition is smooth and no stress

Kristen was nominated by Dillon Wilson

Kristen wanted to hear She Had Me At Heads Carolina by Cole Swindell

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com