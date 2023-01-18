Kimberly Broyles is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Kimberly is an OB nurse at a local hospital and she works so hard. She has the ability to handle any good or bad situation thrown at her. Always putting herself last and has the most compassionate heart. She could have had the worst week and you would never know it

Kimberly wanted to hear 5 Foot 9 by Tyler Hubbard

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

