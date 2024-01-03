Kevin Scheibe is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

My father-in-law is a Public Safety Director and does a lot for the community. He has, and will always have, open arms to help anyone in need. He is one of the few that still cares enough to make a difference. He is a very family man and does everything to ensure the family and community is taken care of. He is in charge of Emergency Management 911 and EMS. He ensures everything runs smoothly and is always on call

Kevin was nominated by Maryann Scheibe

Kevin wanted to hear The Chair by George Strait

