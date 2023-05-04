Kevin Marhanka is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

My dad is a firefighter .. he’s been one since I was 2 years old. He’s pulled out his own fellow co workers out of dangerous situations, he’s won a medal for saving his cow worker and a civilian. My dad is very dedicated to his job. He’s been a FF for 26 years. He’s does what he does because he loves it. It’s a hard job, I’ve seen my dad almost break down due to some of the events and as I’m writing this is making me want to cry because I hate knowing my dad goes thru so much trauma but does soooo much good for his community. He’s the reason I’m pushing myself so hard to get into the first responder field

Kevin was nominated by Kirstan Marhanka

Kevin wanted to hear Alright by Darius Rucker

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com