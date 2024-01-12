Kendra Little is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

My mother works at a nursing home and she is a CNA and CMA. She goes out of her way making sure the residents are taken care of and she is always running all over the place to help with other things besides just taking care of the residents. She is always going in on days off to help take care of them too. She is a down to earth person and will go out of her way for anyone

Kendra was nominated by Emele Miller

Kendra wanted to hear Colder Weather by Zac Brown Band

