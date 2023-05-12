Kelly Masterson is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

My mom has been a nurse for over 25 years. She works with individuals with Mental Illness. Taking care of people that many feel are not worthy or scared of. She has inspired multiple patients to become better. She has educated and volunteered on her own time to assist the families with support. One parent of a 12 year old child she helped for multiple years became a nurse herself because of the impact she made. My mom has also mentored, educated others to display compassion and empathy towards people with mental illness. She truly is humble and does not know the impact she has had on others lives

Kelly was nominated by Ethan Wright

Kelly wanted to hear Whiskey Girl by Toby Keith

