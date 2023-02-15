Katy Styer is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Not all hero’s wear capes! Katy is the epitome of a strong, unstoppable, and beautiful woman. Katy is a St. Louis County Police Sergeant and has been with the department for 17 years. Her career began as a telecommunication specialist where she received emergency and non-emergency calls from citizens throughout the St. Louis County and Metropolitan area. Truly, a profession that is under appreciated. In 2007, Katy attended the St. Louis County Police academy has since joined the ranks of Police Officer. For nearly two decades, she has worked as a patrol officer and detective in South and West St. Louis County, and is the coordinator for the St. Louis Metropolitan Major Case Squad. In 2021, she was promoted to Sergeant and is currently a supervisor in the West County Precinct. Her experience, investigative skills, leadership and commitment to service should not go unnoticed. She serves the community with unyielding courage, integrity, empathy and compassion

Katy was nominated by Randy Thompson

Katy wanted to hear Any Man of Mine by Shania Twain

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com