Kate Hendricks is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Kate is a dedicated fire fighter for Hollywood Heights Fire Department. The department can count on her to be there whenever the community needs help, day or night. Kate is also a teacher at Lilypad Learning Center. She is a hardworking mom of three and a rockstar step-mom of two. Hollywood Heights is proud to have her on our department

Kate was nominated by Sean Keilbach

Kate wanted to hear Boot Scootin’ Boogie by Brooks & Dunn

