Kate Hendricks is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Kate is a fire fighter at Hollywood Heights Fire Department. She has been a dedicated member to the department for a little over 4 years. Kate is also a teacher at Lilypad Learning Center where she has been teaching young minds since 2021. Kate puts her whole heart into whatever she does and is an active member in her community! We are so proud of her

Kate was nominated by Sean Keilbach

Kate wanted to hear I Wish Grandpas Never Died by Riley Green

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com