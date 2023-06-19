Karson Engel is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation

Karson is working as a registered nurse on the orthopedic unit at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Her job title is Nurse Educator & the Center of Excellence Coordinator. Karson is always going above and beyond with her patients and staff. She will stay late if need be and pick up shifts when the hospital is short staffed. She makes bonds with her patients and makes sure they are getting the love and care that they need and deserve

Karson was nominated by Adam Engel

Karson wanted to hear Thank God by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

