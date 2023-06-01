Kadie Castens is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Kadie is such an amazing woman and a great inspiration to everyone around her. She works several different jobs as a school nurse, jail nurse, and pursuing other things such as teaching CPR and babysitting classes to teens. Her resume is endless. She is constantly improving her skills as a nurse by going back to school to further advance her career skills. I wish I could list everything that she does to help her community thrive, like creating a mental health quiet space for teachers on teachers day, creating a hygiene station for students in need or shopping locally as much as she can, but it’s too long

Kadie was nominated by Tandi Contreras

