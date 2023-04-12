Julie Fetsch is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Julie is a teacher in the Hazelwood School District and has been a teacher in the St. Louis area for 15 years. Julie has also taught at Imagine Academy and Northside Community School that serve students of the St. Louis Public School District. Julie has coached Volleyball at the YMCA for several years and plans to again soon when her youngest daughter is able to play. Julie is currently working on her Masters Degree Curriculum and Instruction so she can continue to grow as an educator and provide quality instruction to her students and to stay up to date with new teaching methods

Julie was nominated by Jake Fetsch

Julie wanted to hear Last Night by Morgan Wallen

