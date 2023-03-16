Julie Avis is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Julie is a retired hospice nurse and she has provided home health care for many families in our community. She is an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and brings communion to parishioners who can’t leave their homes, or are in nursing facilities and can’t make it to church. She volunteers her time to Holy Rosary School to help with lunch, recess, art, anything needed. She volunteers with 4-H by assisting with dog training classes. These are a few of the things that we see Julie provide for our community. When she sees a need, she acts with her heart and shows kindness, dignity, and respect to the one in need and never expects anything in return

Julie was nominated by Renee Holt

Julie wanted to hear Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up) by Garth Brooks

