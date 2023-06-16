Judy Weiss is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation
Judy is a nurse. She has worked 40 years, all in nursing homes, and retired in 2015. She went back to work during COVID and is still working
Judy was nominated by Terry Weiss
Judy wanted to hear Off The Deep End by Priscilla Block
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year … but we need your help!
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
