Judy Giovanoni is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Judy is the Chapter President for Newborns in Need of Eastern Missouri who goes above and beyond. She makes deliveries to agencies that are hours away from the St. Louis area. She is always looking to take care of babies in need that need help. She has helped many moms and babies in St. Louis that don’t have anything to bring their babies home with. She does an outstanding job recognizing our volunteers and the items they make. If it wasn’t for Judy and our volunteers, the chapter may have not survived

Judy was nominated by Jennifer Robertson

Judy wanted to hear One Hell of an Amen by Brantley Gilbert

