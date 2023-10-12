Joshua Perkins is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Joshua helps everyone he can. He’s a full time Law Enforcement Officer and SWAT operator for Franklin County Sheriffs Office. He is known to help everyone! While he trained me, we stopped at multiple residences on certain days so he could pass out gifts and cards to kids he’s met during his career. He has given his personal time to help tutor kids that have struggled with schooling as well. He’s a peer support member and will always answer his phone any time of the day and be there for you. This is the least I can do for this hero

Joshua was nominated by Christopher Coleman

Joshua wanted to hear Save Me The Trouble by Dan + Shay

