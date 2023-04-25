Jordyn Hohlt is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com
Jordyn is a travel nurse, took a year off to work at a local hospital as a house supervisor, and works PRN at a hospital in Belleville to assist as she can. She started her nursing career in the middle of the COVID outbreak and spent time in quarantine at a hotel to avoid contact with family
Jordyn was nominated by Jill Hohlt
Jordyn wanted to hear Thinkin’ Bout Me by Morgan Wallen
92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services are teaming up to honor and thank our local Hometown Heroes this year … but we need your help!
Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!
Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!
Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com