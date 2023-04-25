Jordyn Hohlt is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Jordyn is a travel nurse, took a year off to work at a local hospital as a house supervisor, and works PRN at a hospital in Belleville to assist as she can. She started her nursing career in the middle of the COVID outbreak and spent time in quarantine at a hotel to avoid contact with family

Jordyn was nominated by Jill Hohlt

Jordyn wanted to hear Thinkin’ Bout Me by Morgan Wallen

