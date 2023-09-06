Jordan West is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Where do I start, this young man of ours has wanted to be a police officer from a very young age. On April 28th, he made his dreams reality! At just 20 years old, he graduated the police academy to become a Warren County Sheriff. We could not be more proud of him. The drive and determination he has something to talk about. He is the oldest of our 5 children and is the best big brother and role model

Jordan was nominated by Lacie West

Jordan wanted to hear My Boy by Elvie Shane

