Jonathan Barbour is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Jonathan, after high school, enlisted in the U.S. Army and did 2 deployments in Iraq, completed his service as a Sargent and started his career in law enforcement. He currently works as a patrol deputy for the Randolph County Sheriffs Office and is a Captain at the Steeleville Volunteer Fire Department and President of BackStoppers of Randolph County and is a Deputy Coroner in Randolph County. In his “spare” time, he helps coach summer baseball and school baseball at the high school and grade school levels. We are so proud of all of his accomplishments and how hard he works for our family

Jonathan was nominated by Logan, Kolton and Lynen

Jonathan wanted to hear If You’re Reading This by Tim McGraw

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com