Johnna Mcgee is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Johnna has been a nurse for the Franklin county area for years. Now she has trained me in Healthcare and I remember visiting her in Dr. Rudloph’s office as a child. She never thinks twice about helping someone. She recently lost her husband, but has remained a kind hearted coworker. She’s always a pleasure to work with
Johnna was nominated by Anne Piontek
Johnna wanted to hear Most People Are Good by Luke Bryan
