John O’Brien is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

My Father is a United States Navy Veteran. He served on the USS New Jersey BB62 from 1985-1989. He is a Power & HVAC Technician for United Rentals now counting down the years to retirement. He is a proud papa that loves his grand babies and enjoys being around loved ones and is always willing to help wherever help is needed. Last summer, he went on his 35th anniversary to see his ship

John was nominated by Brandon O’Brien

John wanted to hear Don’t Blink by Kenny Chesney

