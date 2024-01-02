Joe Loucks is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Joe is a local truck driver. He is also the Mayor of Cutler and on the board for the Cutler Community Commissary. Joe is an amazing and caring person and would do anything for the community. There are often days when his family doesn’t see him because he went to work (11 hour day) and when he got off work, then he will go to work for the town or store. Joe will wake up at 1am to plow the streets of Cutler when it snows. He never says no to helping out when it needs done. Above all, he deals with his wife … haha. Joe constantly takes calls for the town even while driving during the day. He has had 100s of calls and messages about the store. He has put in so many hours to get our store up and running

Joe was nominated by Deanna Loucks

Joe wanted to hear Bless the Broken Road by Rascal Flatts

