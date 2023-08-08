Joe Bolte is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Joey is a paramedic and firefighter for the city of Washington, MO. Joey trains and studies constantly to make sure he is the best he can be for the city. Joey is extremely knowledgeable and always ready to share the newest study he read. Last year, Joey participated in the annual Guns N Hoses event. With some intense training, he won! We are so proud of Joey and lucky to have him at Washington Area Ambulance District

Joe was nominated by Rachael Watkins

Joe wanted to hear It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere by Alan Jackson

